Kamala agrees with a Michiganer that the USA was founded on evil

Your future potential Vice President Kamala Harris in the Biden puppet government told her audience at a campaign stop in Detroit that she would change the evils upon which America was founded.

When an attendee asked if she would, she said ‘yes,’ in her new fake black accent.

Kamala (Comma la) is a wholly dishonest woman.

She wants to help run or actually run this country and she hates it, believing it was founded on evil. This is what she means by transforming the nation.

In fact, the nation was founded on freedom and equality, not evil. The Founding Fathers reflected society at the time but were amazingly forward-thinking on freedom and equality.

The Democrats want to tear down every system and install socialism/communism. That is what this is really about.

BIDEN HAS CLEARLY STATED THAT HE WANTS TO TRANSFORM THE COUNTRY

These Democrats are serious about transforming the country.

We’re going to beat Donald Trump. And when we do, we won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 6, 2020

One of the transformations that Biden has talked about is to open the borders and turn the country over to foreigners.

Joe Biden says he wants an “unrelenting stream of immigration” that will make “Caucasians like me” the minority. And that’s a “good thing.”

Another of his ideas is to abolish shareholder capitalism. That is communism with bankers deciding if you’re paid too much based on skin color.

Another seven of his biggest ideas include no cash bail, abolishing the suburbs, reinstating Obama’s insane Title IX rules, basing school discipline on race, applying net-zero emissions, using the Federal Reserve to fix the racial wage gap, and implementing an enormous redistribution of wealth.

Democrats hate America and are intent on destroying it to make way for socialism/communism.

READ BIDEN’S PLAN FOR YOURSELF ON THIS LINK