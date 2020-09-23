U of Penn Biden Center might have taken $70 million from China in 3 years

Joe Biden and the Biden family are under greater scrutiny with the new Senate report out today from Senators Grassley and Johnson exposing Biden family members for taking millions from foreign entities. It has highlighted the shocking information that came out in May about The Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania taking $70 million in donations from China and not reporting it.

A COMPLAINT WAS FILED

The National Legal and Policy Center, a 501(c)(3) non-profit group that monitors ethics in “public life,” filed a complaint with the Department of Education on May 21. The NPLC is demanding a full investigation into the disclosure of the source of “over $70 million from China, of which $22 million were listed as “Anonymous’” according to the organization’s online announcement.

PENN DENIES ‘SOLICITING’ IT

“We have never solicited any gifts for the Penn Biden Center. Since its inception in 2017, there have been three unsolicited gifts, from two donors, which combined [to a total of] $1,100. Neither of the donors [was] from China,” Vice President of University Communications Stephen MacCarthy wrote in a statement to The Daily Pennsylvanian.

Harvard and Yale are also currently under investigation for failing to report foreign donations.

Additionally, according to The Washington Free Beacon, The Biden Cancer Initiative, which had $2.1 million in total assets in 2018 before suspending its operations last year, according to its tax records, declined to provide a list of donors. The Biden Institute at the University of Delaware has also declined to reveal its funders.

Is anyone investigating this or the information that came out today about Hunter, James and Joe Biden? Barack Obama knew what was going on and it caused problems for the administration.

Campus Reform reported in May that the Biden Center at U of Penn is facing scrutiny over a series of gifts totaling $70 million from China since 2017 that has not been properly disclosed to the feds. The name of the donor and any amount over $250,000 must be reported to the federal government.