Kamala-backed bail fund set a violent man free to kill someone — allegedly

















Vice President Kamala Harris supported a bail fund for criminals and one of those released is an alleged domestic abuser and murderer. The fund was also supported by Joe Biden’s top campaign staff, and celebrities too.

George Howard, 48, allegedly became involved in a road rage altercation on an Interstate 94 entrance ramp before he shot another driver on August 29, according to Minneapolis police. This was weeks after bailing out on domestic assault charges.

Surveillance video recorded the moments when the driver of a blue BMW confronted Howard, who was driving a white Volvo, according to St. Paul’s KSTP-TV. The victim can be seen punching Howard, then collapsing.

The victim, Luis Damian Martinez Ortiz, 38, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He had managed to get into his car and drive onto the interstate, then drove onto the median where he died.

Howard had previously been jailed on a domestic assault case, but the Minnesota Freedom Fund bailed him out on Aug. 6.

WATCH:

KAMALA’S DEMOCRAT BAIL FUND FOR CRIMINALS

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

JOE’S STAFF

.@JoeBiden’s staff is donating to a fund that pays bail for people rioting in Minneapolis. This is CONDONING & FINANCIALLY SUPPORTING mayhem that’s destroying businesses & ruining people’s life work. The city is burning & Biden staff are funding it.https://t.co/K3KhjkFVqQ — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) May 30, 2020

CELEBRITIES TOO

Celebrities donating bail money to release arrested riotershttps://t.co/5XX5WGQe3Q — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) May 31, 2020

