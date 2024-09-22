Kamala Begs for Another Debate

Democrats must be setting another trap, or internal polling indicates Joyful Kamala is losing, or both.

As Western Lensman said, installing a candidate without one vote is unprecedented. It’s unprecedented to collude with media moderators against the opponent.

The Kamala campaign is on CNN begging for another debate: Would be “unprecedented” to have “one debate” between presidential candidates. What’s “unprecedented” is the following: – Staging a coup to remove your party’s failed candidate after Trump ended his political career at… pic.twitter.com/3ykFlbJmc0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 21, 2024

The debate would be scheduled for October 23rd. It would be another setup right before the election, and there would be no time to get information out if it is a trap. Donald Trump wondered what the point would be so close to the election since people are already voting.

Donald Trump responded. He believes he won the last debate. In the immediate aftermath, the media decided Kamala won. However, if people read the transcript, Harris didn’t answer a question, and Trump’s responses were substantive. The media immediately blew up the cat-eating comment, but Trump answered questions and has a plan for America. Harris does not have one she is willing to share.

JUST IN: The Trump campaign has DECLINED CNN’s invitation for another debate Good! That’s the right move. The liberal media has already exposed themselves as being in the tank for Kamala after ABC turned their “debate” into a 3v1, refusing to hold Kamala accountable for her… pic.twitter.com/7SLKkaArqD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 21, 2024