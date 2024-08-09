Kamala Comments on Walz’s Stolen Valor

A reporter asked Kamala Harris about her running mate’s false claims about his rank and claims he served in war. She responded: ‘Listen, I praise anyone who has presented themselves to serve our country. And I think that we all should.’

This week, Harris’ campaign was forced to make an embarrassing edit to his biography as it removed the higher rank from his profile.

They removed reference to Walz as a ‘retired command sergeant major’ and now say he only served at the command sergeant rank.

Walz also raised eyebrows during his introduction speech on Monday as he made a point about gun control legislation, arguing people should not have access to weapons that he “carried in war.”

President Biden made a comment on Walz’s selection as Harris’ Vice-Presidential nominee, as he reportedly told his campaign staff: ‘When you get to know him, he’s the real deal,’ per CNN.

At another time, he suggested that he served overseas in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

So @Tim_Walz legit walked around with a poster board political sign claiming he was a veteran of a war he didn’t fight. Did Kamala Harris’s team do any vetting at all? This wasn’t hard to find. pic.twitter.com/CT2qh9Ze8g — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 8, 2024

This is from the Minneapolis pride parade in 2023. A man was filmed tw*rking for children in his underwear. Gov Tim Walz endorsed, attended, and was an active participant in this event. pic.twitter.com/a9uHAtLMpa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 8, 2024