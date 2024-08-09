Michael Savage Warns Walz Could Be the Manchurian Candidate

Michael Savage exposes the SHOCKING relationship between CHINA and Democrat Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz!

He believes Walz could be a Manchurian candidate.

In his latest book, “Inside The Plot to Destroy America” he documented how Minnesota has become a hotbed for Islamic terrorism cells within the United States!

He warned against underestimating Kamala Harris.

In the past, Savage predicted that fascism would come in the name of “equity,” not by militaristic means but stealth, smooth talking fraudsters.

Former KGB spy Yuri Bezmenov also predicted it. He warned the U.S. We didn’t heed the signs.