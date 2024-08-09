Meet the Mayor of Derry, Ireland

Lilian Seenoi Barr is the Mayor of Derry, Ireland, and her skin color is at least one reason she was chosen. Sinn Fein (SDLP) is now in the business of making Ireland less Irish, and she is one of their electoral successes.

She is a member of the SDLP and would have normally been subject to a vote by the party members. However, the party leadership decided to nominate rather than put it to a vote, disenfranchising hundreds of party members.

The foreigners often support massive immigration, including illegal immigration, and promote it once they get into office.

If they reject massive illegal immigration, she calls them all terrorists. There are reports of some becoming violent, but not most.

Lillian Barr is a foreigner. Her brother is a senator in the Kenyan government. Her parents are wealthy.

The globalists of Ireland let foreigners vote in local elections. Is this a good idea?


