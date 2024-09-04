Tim Walz Under Investigation for Allowing $220M COVID Scam

Kamala Harris’s running mate Tim Walz is under investigation for abetting a $220 million COVID fraud. The House subpoenaed him.

Governor Tim Walz allegedly failed to prevent a group of politically connected Somali fraudsters from stealing up to $250 million in COVID-19 relief funds. The funds were supposed to go to needy children, but they were reportedly used for personal luxuries, real estate, and political donations under ridiculously fake names.

Ilhan Omar got thousands of dollars in donations from these funds.

If true, it’s the largest COVID scam in US history.

The Somali scammers were allegedly obvious. When Walz spotted the fraud, they said it was racist, and he allowed them to continue stealing.

He gave one of the scammers an award as a great refugee. She was indicted three years later.

BREAKING: A new @Tim_Walz bombshell just dropped. As governor, Walz let a gang of politically connected Somali fraudsters steal a quarter billion dollars of YOUR money. pic.twitter.com/yQoFjQz8hv — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) August 10, 2024