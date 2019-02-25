Kamala Gets Wild Applause When She Explains How She Can Win

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. wants you to vote for her because she knows how to prosecute the case against Donald Trump. It is well-known that she was a prosecutor.

Since Democrats only care about destroying Donald Trump, this would be an important prerequisite. It has other implications. The miserable woman doesn’t care about the country, just herself.

Harris, who is running for the White House in 2020, made the comment at a campaign stop in Iowa when she was asked how she can beat Trump.

“We’re gonna need a fighter … and we’re going to need somebody who knows how to prosecute the case against this president,” the California Democrat said.

Scott County, IA town hall participant: How are we going to win in 2020?@KamalaHarris: With someone who knows how to prosecute the case against this president.#Kamala2020 #KamalaHarrisForThePeople pic.twitter.com/XJgAjSV1Iq — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) February 24, 2019