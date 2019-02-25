Kamala Gets Wild Applause When She Explains How She Can Win

S.Noble
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. wants you to vote for her because she knows how to prosecute the case against Donald Trump. It is well-known that she was a prosecutor.

Since Democrats only care about destroying Donald Trump, this would be an important prerequisite. It has other implications. The miserable woman doesn’t care about the country, just herself.

Harris, who is running for the White House in 2020, made the comment at a campaign stop in Iowa when she was asked how she can beat Trump.

“We’re gonna need a fighter … and we’re going to need somebody who knows how to prosecute the case against this president,” the California Democrat said.

  6. Kamala Harris should come clean about colluding with her nephew – Jussie Smollett – setting the stage in passing into law ‘modern day lynching’. The call between her, Jussie and Obama will be interesting to hear. Yeah – Kamala and Jussie and the fake race crime hoax!

