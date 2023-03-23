Kamala Harris Cackles to a Word Salad Honoring Women

Kamala Harris spoke for Women’s History Month and began with hysterical cackles. She cackles when she says something. In this case, she said, “And thank you for President Biden.” People laughed so there’s a joke in there somewhere. Maybe she thinks Joe’s a joke?

Here’s her famous cackle:

Kamala Harris takes the stage, immediately starts laughing hysterically pic.twitter.com/pQfvGVYjsK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 22, 2023

She then launched into a word gumbo – saying nothing in lofty terms.

“During Women’s History Month, we celebrate, and we honor the women who made history throughout history — who saw what could be, unburdened by what had been…”

Kamala Harris takes the stage, immediately starts laughing hysterically pic.twitter.com/pQfvGVYjsK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 22, 2023

She’s an awful speaker. She told the team that just lost, “You showed the world who you are.” Okay then.

Kamala Harris is the worst public speaker on the planet. She addressed the Howard basketball team yesterday after their loss to Kansas. And it sounds like me talking to my five year old team when the little league season ends: pic.twitter.com/a5nWuarGQF — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 17, 2023

Related