Kamala Harris Cackles to a Word Salad Honoring Women

By
M Dowling
-
2
11

Kamala Harris spoke for Women’s History Month and began with hysterical cackles. She cackles when she says something. In this case, she said, “And thank you for President Biden.” People laughed so there’s a joke in there somewhere. Maybe she thinks Joe’s a joke?

Here’s her famous cackle:

She then launched into a word gumbo – saying nothing in lofty terms.

“During Women’s History Month, we celebrate, and we honor the women who made history throughout history — who saw what could be, unburdened by what had been…”

She’s an awful speaker. She told the team that just lost, “You showed the world who you are.” Okay then.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
2 minutes ago

She’s like a cackling rooster. “Cocka-day-il do”!.

Last edited 1 minute ago by lalasayswhat
1
Reply
IronHandAstarte
IronHandAstarte
6 seconds ago
Reply to  lalasayswhat

You almost owed me a new keyboard; I just replaced this one after another wise asset made me spit my coffee.
This time I covered my mouth. Luckily for both of us.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz