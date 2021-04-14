Kamala Harris claims black women die in childbirth due to racism









Vice President Harris claims that black women are facing a maternal health crisis because of systemic racial inequities and implicit bias. She presented this as a proven fact and planned to have some women relate unscientific anecdotal experiences which may or may not be real.

She has the backing of the American Heart Association, which is left-wing, and other left-wing organizations.

There is no way to prove implicit bias or systemic racism so that’s why the Left uses it to further their far-Left agenda.

“Black women in our country are facing a maternal health crisis,” Kamala said. “Black women are 2-3 times more likely to die in connection with childbirth than other women. “We know the primary reasons why—systemic racial inequities and implicit bias—and the consequences are both very real.”

The American Heart Association uses two examples of Serena Williams and Beyonce who claim they had problems due to racism. It’s anecdotal and why is race the first thing people go to? These women are rich, famous and admired. It’s not likely they would get anything but the best care.

Black women enter pregnancy with significant health problems due to obesity for one.

“All told, some African-American women are probably entering pregnancy less healthy than other women,” said Dr. Allison Bryant Mantha, vice chair of quality, equity, and safety in the obstetrics and gynecology department of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

A lot of black women are overweight or obese. As a result, they suffer from diabetes which increases the chance of having a heart attack, stroke, or preeclampsia.

Does the white man make them eat too much also?

Our leaders want to keep us divided along racial lines. They are trying to start a race war.

Watch [and why is she wearing a mask when she is by herself at the mic?]:

Vice Pres. Harris on Black maternal mortality rates: "Black women in our country are facing a maternal health crisis…we know the primary reasons why—systemic racial inequities and implicit bias—and the consequences are both very real." https://t.co/oFNNOgR0EZ pic.twitter.com/2UmICiQoHS — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 13, 2021

Related