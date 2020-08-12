Kamala Harris climbed the ladder of success since 1994

Kamala allegedly got her start in 1994 while dating the married Mayor Willie Brown, who first served as California Assembly speaker and then went on to San Francisco mayor. That’s according to Willie Brown, and he basically says it’s just politics.

Brown admitted he advanced her career while she was canoodling with him but doesn’t see a problem with it.

The 84-year-old can’t understand the fuss of giving his young mistress state jobs while they slept together.

“Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago,” Brown wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was [California] Assembly speaker. And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco.”

Brown, 84, pointed out that he also helped the careers of other prominent California Democrats, such as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

“The difference is that Harris is the only one who, after I helped her, sent word that I would be indicted if I ‘so much as jaywalked’ while she was D.A.,” Brown wrote. “That’s politics for ya.”

Harris is known as the female Obama.

POONTRONAGE

American Greatness reported that Willie Brown appointed Harris to the state Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board, which paid $97,088 a year. She served six months, and Brown then appointed her to the California Medical Assistance Commission, which met only once a month but paid Harris $72,000. Call it “poontronage,” a politician’s appointment of his steady girlfriend, frequent companion, and main squeeze to a lucrative government position requiring little work.

Brown also raised money for Harris in her run for San Francisco district attorney in 2003.

Harris was desperate to win the Attorney General election in 2010, and when she turned up tens of thousands of votes short, she reached out to her friend California secretary of state Debra Bowen. That’s when tens of thousands of her opponent’s ballots disappeared. It was a miracle for sure!

Despite voter registration rolls that showed Democrats outnumbering Republicans statewide by some thirteen percent, she won with provisional ballots. Los Angeles District Attorney Steve Cooley led Harris by 34,000 votes after more than 7 million were counted. But after provisional ballots were counted, she was declared the winner by approximately 50,000 votes.

During her campaign for the Senate, she paid Maxine Waters’ daughter twice to appear on her endorsement mailers in a sketchy scheme, which allows Waters to exceed the maximum campaign contributions. Everyone gets wealthy off it.

This former top law enforcement official for California thinks ICE is the KKK yet she was California’s top cop.