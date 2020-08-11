Seattle Police Chief retires, Antifa & BLM win

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best announced her retirement following the city council’s decision to cut the police department budget by 14 percent.

She appears to have had enough. They didn’t cut her salary all that much and it was cut off a substantial salary. However, the cuts will hit all of her administrative staff and will force a reduction of 100 jobs from the department.

Chief Best is the most high profile member to leave the force but she won’t be the last. Seattle Police don’t have the support and it’s hard to believe the officers will be able to tolerate this.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter won.

Even Seattle’s far-far left Mayor Jenny Durkan called the cuts “infuriating and deeply disappointing.”

Best was the first Black woman to lead the Seattle Police Department and served for 28 years. She’s more qualified to protect black lives than the mostly spoiled white mob.

Best wrote upon her resignation:

This was a difficult decision for me, but when it’s time, it’s time. I want to thank Mayor Durkan for her continuous support through good times and tough times.

I am confident the department will make it through these difficult times. You truly are the best police department in the country and please trust me when I say the vast majority of people in Seattle support you and appreciate you.

There is probably no chance Seattle can be saved, but we hope Carmen Best is right.