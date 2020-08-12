Rep Ilhan Omar fends off primary challenger

Anti-Semitic, anti-American Rep. Ilhan Omar fended off her well-funded challenger Antone Melton Meaux, an attorney and mediator.

What kind of people live in her district and why did they vote for her? Do they hate Jews and America? They must or perhaps they don’t realize what she stands for.

She came under scrutiny when her marriage fell apart and she married her political consultant months after denying they were having an affair.

Republicans also raised questions about continuing payments to her new husband’s firm, though experts said they aren’t necessarily improper.

There is also strong evidence she married her brother in an immigration scheme.

Omar has called for the complete replacement of the police.

The representative was only one of two Muslim women who became congresswomen. She’s also a hard-left woman who wants the country to turn socialist/communist.

HER CALLS TO DESTROY THE USA

Rep. Ilhan Omar is calling for the dismantling of the United States’ “economy and political system.”

Omar hates capitalism and sees it as “oppression.” The truth which evades her is that capitalism has given the best standard of living to the largest number of people than any other system in the world.

The Minnesota representative took an oath to defend the constitution but she is doing her best to destroy it and

“As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality,” Omar, a Democrat [communist], said. “So, we cannot stop at [the] criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

A huge supporter of the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement, Omar has repeatedly called for systematic change to law enforcement, housing, and healthcare systems.

Ilhan Omar calls for “dismantling” of the United States “economy and political system.” pic.twitter.com/FPBF1XKiWD — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 7, 2020