Politico tells reporters to not call the border crisis a crisis









The Washington Examiner obtained an internal email from Politico telling reporters to not call the border crisis a crisis.

“Avoid referring to the present situation as a crisis, although we may quote others using that language while providing context. While the sharp increase in the arrival of unaccompanied minors is a problem for border officials, a political challenge for the Biden administration and a dire situation for many migrants who make the journey, it does not fit the dictionary definition of a crisis,” the memo from deputy production director Maya Parthasarathy reads. “If using the word ‘crisis,’ we need to ask of what and to whom.”

The Associated Press made that choice prior to this.

The media is wholly and completely corrupt.

In March over 172,000 illegal aliens were apprehended, a 71% increase, from February. Many more came in but escaped capture. And 18,890 unaccompanied minors entered the U.S., a 100% increase from February.

Another new high for the number of children who showed up alone at the southwest border and are presently in the care of Health and Human Services: 21,116 Border Patrol transferred 972 kids to HHS in one day — a very high number pic.twitter.com/asMDqsY421 — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) April 22, 2021

