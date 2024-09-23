Kamala Harris & Jussie Smollett: “Down with Deportation”

A newly unearthed video from 2018 shows Kamala Harris chanting with a far-left group to the tune of “Down with Deportation.” This is what Harris thinks of America.

Harris was named the grand marshal of the 33rd annual parade. That honor is typically reserved to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. She disgraced his memory.

Leftists used the occasion to celebrate their own political causes, including the ‘Times up!’ movement. It was an extreme anti-deportation, open-border group.

The topic of immigration enforcement came up during the parade, prompting Harris to join chants celebrating illegal immigration without consequences.

Harris was joined by her family members, including her husband, Doug Emhoff, and his daughter, Ella Emhoff, who filmed the occasion on her iPhone.

Other prominent figures who joined her in the parade included hoaxster Jussie Smollet, who was featured in the show Empire, a fictional story about a struggle for control of a hip-hop production company.

Smollet, wearing sunglasses and a Times Up T-shirt, held a young girl and joined Harris in the throng of protesters.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT HOAX AND HARRIS’S LYNCHING LAW

Fraudster Smollet protested with her before she went through her fake lynching law phase in 2019. It was before his hoax in January 2019. They seemed to have a good relationship. Coincidentally, his hoax in Chicago was meant to harm Donald Trump and his followers. He hired two men to pretend they were Trump supporters, beating him and putting a noose around his neck. He didn’t blame MAGA initially; it seemed like he just wanted publicity and sympathy. It quickly evolved into an anti-MAGA hoax.

Harris and Cory Booker claimed Smollett was a victim of a lynching by Trump supporters. She used the incident to insist that is why the lynching law needed to be passed. She used the law to subtly belittle white Trump supporters.

Film producer Tariq Nasheed said he thought Kamala Harris and Cory Booker were somehow involved in the hoax.

Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker jumped on the hoax first. They claimed it was a “modern-day lynching.” They did it as they were passing their propaganda bill, The Anti-Lynching Act.

Nasheed, a black Democrat, wrote in five tweets: That anti Lynching Bill Kamala introduced snuck in some LGBT language at the last minute. The white LGBT community has always tried to attached themselves to the plight of Black Americans to give the false impression that they have had a comparative historic struggle. Even white people called out the deceptive tactic of attaching LGBT language onto a bill the addressed the historic attacks on Black citizens. People saw they were trying to use Black suffering to push unrelated agendas that would benefit white society. He makes a great point here: After the Jussie “attack”, all these liberal, Kamala Harris supporting media outlets kept going out of their way to use the term “homophobic AND racist attack.” [Jussie is gay]. The fact that so many of them were using the same exact term suggests that this was commissioned from the top level. They used this Jussie hoax to pass this anti Lynching bill, and this is the first time in history the white LGBT community has an official document GIVING THEM FEDERAL PROTECTIONS AS AN OPPRESSED GROUP like Black Americans. This Lynching Bill was a victory for the LGBT crowd. Because of Kamala’s Lynching Bill, the white LGBT community can use this as a precedent to get even more federal rights & protections for themselves, off the suffering of Black ppl. And it doesn’t matter that the Jussie “attack” was a hoax because the bill has passed already. He also said that whenever he brings up black anything, Booker and Harris aren’t interested.