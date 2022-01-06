Yay! Biden Promises “There’s a lot of reason to be hopeful in 2020″

“There’s a lot of reason to be hopeful in 2020. But for God’s sake, please take advantage of what is available,” Biden said YESTERDAY during an event. As usual, he can’t handle dates. Yesterday, he was lost in 2019.

On Monday when a reporter called him on his previous claim that he was going to issue 500 million free at-home COVID tests the president stared into space.

“When will Americans get those free COVID tests, sir?” a reporter said at the end of Biden’s press briefing to which the president just stared blankly ahead. I wonder what goes on in his brain–anything, anything?

REPORTER: “When will Americans get those free COVID tests, sir?” BIDEN: *stares blankly ahead* pic.twitter.com/WBtJ0MtuPU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 3, 2022

