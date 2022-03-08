Kamala Harris Says the Answer Lies in Electric Cars

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

HARRIS, OUR ENERGY CSAR, PUSHES ELECTRIC CARS

The gas prices will continue to soar because Biden and his Democrats continue to bow to the most radical elements of their party.

We also must now suffer for Ukraine and its borders while our borders are open to anonymous people, many of whom are dangerous. We must stand by Zelensky who only needs to say he won’t join NATO, cede land already lost in 2014, and lay down arms.

We must suffer and struggle to pay for gas, home heating fuel, and food. If war is on the table, we must accept that as well.

War is something the Left might want so they can kill off fossil fuels quickly with no reliable substitute to take its place.

Harris’s solution is to buy electric cars.

One problem with substituting electric cars for gas-powered cars is the batteries in electric cars require cobalt and cobalt is controlled by China. That’s an issue. She apparently wants us to be more dependent on China.

Harris is out of touch. Watch:

What did she say?

Coming up with the most radical version of climate change and the most radical unproven approach to deal with it.


