Kamala Harris “Signifies the Significance” of Allies and “Significance” of Climate

Kamala Harris attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC) in Bangkok this weekend to bolster the US’s economic ties with the region.

North Korea greeted her by firing off an intercontinental ballistic missile toward Japan on Friday.

Kamala Harris told reporters that being in Thailand “signifies the significance” of US allies and that she was glad to have “in large part, a discussion about the significance of the climate.”

Imagine what other world leaders think of us having a Vice President like this.

Here are Kamala Harris’s new neighbors:


