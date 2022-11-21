Macron Calls for a Single Global Order & He Got Slapped Around

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC) opened on Friday in Thailand. It’s the last of the three world summits. One has been worse than the last. Klaus Schwab was at two of them, talking about taking over the world – restructuring the world.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC) opened on Friday in Thailand. France is not a member of the APEC nations. French President Emmanuel Macron, who was invited by host country Thailand, called for consensus and unity against Moscow’s aggression.

“Help us to convey the same message to Russia: stop the war, respect the international order and come back to the table,” he said.

Macron also called out the US-China rivalry. He warned of the risk to peace if countries are forced to choose between the two great powers.

“Are you on the US or the Chinese side? Because now, progressively, a lot of people would like to see that there are two orders in this world. This is a huge mistake. Even for both the US and China. We need a single global order,” Macron said to applause from business leaders.

Macron is signing the West’s death warrant.

Macron is a member of the “Young Global Leaders” program of the World Economic Forum. He thinks the global order will result in the US and China becoming equal.

Maoist China Looks Like the Peacemaker.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has stressed the need to reject confrontation in Asia, warning against the risk of cold war tensions. He wants China to be viewed as a driver of regional unity in a written speech released ahead of Friday’s opening day.

The Asia-Pacific region is “no one’s backyard” and should not become “an arena for big power contest,” Xi said in the statement, in which he also decried “any attempt to politicize and weaponize economic and trade relations.”

“No attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by our times,” he added in the remarks, which were addressed to business leaders meeting alongside the summit and did not name the US.

Xi struck a milder tone in a separate address to APEC leaders on Friday morning as the main event got underway, calling for stability, peace, and the development of a “more just world order.”

The West is playing right into his hands.

MORE JUST WORLD ORDER

He got slapped around again.

Emmanuel Macron got slapped up again pic.twitter.com/puqyPnJOyB — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) November 20, 2022

