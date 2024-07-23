New York Must Respond to Missouri’s Lawsuit by Wednesday

According to Andrew Bailey, the United States Supreme Court has ordered New York to respond to his lawsuit by Wednesday. The Constitution requires that allegations of improprieties by one state against another be immediately brought to the US Supreme Court.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sued New York, claiming, “New York is waging war on American Democracy – and Missouri will not let it stand.”

They cited the gag order and illicit prosecution of Donald Trump.

The cases against Donald Trump are politically driven and without merit. The Manhattan criminal case is a convoluted mess, and the civil cases are equally fraudulent.

A VERY BAD LOOK

Yale Law Professor Jeb Rubenfeld said the Bragg prosecution of Donald Trump in Manhattan is a “very bad look.” He recommended one way for the Trump team to quickly get the case to the Supreme Court was to file a federal action. Missouri acted instead.

“Let me tell you why I think that might be a very important thing to happen. Because going after, criminally, a former president of the United States and somebody who is running for president now, that’s a VERY BAD LOOK for this country.”

“It’s an especially bad look when the folks bring in the case and the judge deciding it are members of the opposing political party. And it’s an even worse look when the crime is so unclear that the state is hiding the ball about what the actual charges are right up through the trial and indeed into the trial.”

“And even now, we don’t know exactly what the jury found Trump guilty of. If you’re going to go after a former president and somebody who’s running for president now the poll leading candidate, if you’re a member of the other party and you’re going to do that, YOU BETTER HAVE THE GOODS. You better not be pursuing some novel legal theory where you have to hide the ball. It’s not even clear what the charges are.”

“That could be a very dangerous precedent for this country. A very bad and dangerous precedent.”

“That’s why it’s so important for a federal court to review the constitutionality of this prosecution and decide, was it constitutional, was it not?” Missouri did one better and skipped the federal courts.