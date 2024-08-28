Kamala Harris Won’t Talk About Fracking

Kamala Harris was adamantly opposed to fracking until five minutes ago, especially when she considered Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, a fossil fuel state, as her vice president. Then, suddenly, as she talked about being ready to take over the presidency if necessary, she said she wasn’t going to end fracking. However, when her communications director was asked about it on CNN, he refused to answer.

His non-answer is the answer.

Anchor John Berman asked Kamala Harris’s communications director, Michael Tyler, why Harris changed her mind about fracking.

Tyler: “Listen, she’s very clear here. She’s proud of the work that she’s done as part of this administration, making sure that American energy production is at an all-time high.

“We want to continue that progress into her first term in office, and again, whether it’s energy policy or economic policy writ large, you have a fighter in Kamala Harris who is keeping the interests of the American people front and center, bringing people together in search of solutions that actually improve quality of life, our economy, and energy production.

“I think that stands in stark contrast to Donald Trump, who may say one thing when he’s in Pennsylvania and another out on the stump. But frankly, if you look at the totality of his economic agenda, his Project 2025 agenda writ large, the only solutions are those that benefit people at the very top—billionaires, rich folks like Donald Trump, the wealthiest corporations—nothing for the American worker, nothing to actually improve the lives of the American people and our consumers. So again, I think the contrast is pretty clear.”

“Aside from the fact that Project 2025 is a manufactured Democrat hoax, he refused to answer the questions.”

Berman pressed him on what made her change her mind. [Oddly, she only changed her mind in the last month or so.]

Tyler: “No. Listen, again, the Vice President is very proud of the Biden-Harris administration’s record on energy production and the economy at large. She wants to continue to build upon the progress we’ve made here—that goes for energy production and for the economy across the board.

“She’s proud of the 15 million new jobs that have been created, of the 800,000 manufacturing jobs that have been created. She wants to continue that work, not just on energy production.

“As she laid out a couple of weeks ago in North Carolina, the work we’re doing is to lower costs for folks. It’s about job creation, but also about making sure that we are lowering costs for the American people, whether that’s groceries, energy production, or housing costs, both for renters and buyers.

“You have one candidate in this race who is focused on finding solutions, bringing people together. And you have another candidate who is focused on exacting a dangerous and extreme ideological Project 2025 agenda, and that’s Donald Trump.”

Even if Project 2025 was Trump’s, it’s not dangerous. They are telling the truth about the jobs either.

Harris Campaign Official Dodges As CNN Host Presses Him On VP’s Fracking Flip-Flop pic.twitter.com/WMuaFmEIyO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2024

In 2020, there was no question she would ban fracking.

Kamala Harris: “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.” If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris get elected, they will kill millions of American energy jobs. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/cdwMsPkV34 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris is a big proponent of The Green New Deal, and that means no fracking.