The Perfect Dem: Posting Social Media Hate Messages to Himself

A former Biden administration appointee and aspiring Texas lawmaker has been accused of running four fake social media accounts that were harassing him and his campaign for Precinct 4 Commissioner. Taral Patel, 30, was arrested in June and charged with online impersonation and a Class A misdemeanor after he allegedly staged racist attacks against himself.

Patel wanted to be seen as a victim. He is the Jussie Smollett of Katy, Texas, peddling fake racism.

He used photos of real people!

Patel allegedly used images of real people to create fake Facebook accounts, which he used to abuse himself online – possibly to gain the public’s sympathy.

Court records show that current Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers requested police open a probe into the racist comments against Patel last October. Meyers is Patel’s incumbent opponent.

Meyers believed that one of the names belonged to an account called ‘Antonio Scalywag,’ who he said had also previously harassed him online. Scalywag was traced back to Patel, and the Democrat was subsequently arrested.

Patel also used a photo of a Needville man’s family and impersonated a Fort Bend County employee to impersonate real District Court Judge Surendran Pattel. Detectives say they also linked Patel to the email address ‘theonlydangerdog@gmail.com,’ with the name of ‘Jane Donnie’ and the picture of a real Pennsylvania realtor.

Hundreds of pages of evidence also link Patel to dirty tricks against people from his own party like Judge Surendran K. Pattel, Constable Nabil Shike, and primary opponent Abrahim Javed.

That was very even-handed of him.

THE PERFECT DEMOCRAT

Patel is a candidate for Fort Bend County Precinct 3. He’s a perfect Democrat going after white people standing next to a lifesize poster of another white guy as he tries to make Christians look evil.

He is such a perfect Democrat that only one Democrat objected to his behavior and wanted him to drop out of the race:

“Patel’s actions have caused Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Democratic Commissioner Dexter McCoy to call for Patel to withdraw from the race, but he stands alone in the Democratic Party. McCoy’s party has embraced Patel and continues backing his efforts to unseat Meyers. They seemingly have no concerns about his tactics, which Meyers says frightened many immigrants who thought the posts were real.”

Yep, perfect.

LMAO! Not too phony!

