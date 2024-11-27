Newsom to Retaliate If Trump Drops Tax Credit for Green Vehicles

Fox News reports that Biden had enacted a tax credit of up to $7,500 to incentivize purchases of fake “green” vehicles to allegedly address “global warming.”

President Trump promises to cancel these tax credits because they are wasteful. They don’t go to the customer. The automakers raise the prices by $7500, and that still doesn’t cover the cost of the vehicles, which are losers so far. The automakers are cutting back on them.

Newsom plans to retaliate with a tax credit on the state level if the federal tax credit is canceled.

“Consumers continue to prove the skeptics wrong – zero-emission vehicles are here to stay,” Newsom claimed in a statement on Monday. “We will intervene if the Trump Administration eliminates the federal tax credit, doubling down on our commitment to clean air and green jobs in California. We’re not turning back on a clean transportation future — we’re going to make it more affordable for people to drive vehicles that don’t pollute.”

Then, they will ask for a federal bailout as their debt grows exponentially.

Newsom plans to run for president in 2028. After ruining San Francisco and then continuing on to ruin the state, he hopes to do the same for the country. As if that isn’t enough, Kamala Harris, who is the most popular presidential candidate among Democrats, hopes to run in 2028. That would be a gift to JD Vance.

