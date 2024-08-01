The Female Teen Athlete Who Was Brain Damaged by a Trans

Payton McNabb said she is still struggling from the effects of her injury to this day, including headaches and partial paralysis to the right side of her body, which leads her to lose her balance and fall over regularly, reports the Daily Mail Online.

The North Carolina native was struck in the face by a ball traveling at 70mph while in a match in September 2022.

The ball had been hit by a transgender player (biological man), who towered over female teammates both on their side and in the opposition.

She was knocked unconscious for 30 seconds on the floor with her arms locked upright in a “fencing” position.

Her opponent “cackled with delight” after knocking her to the ground.

Doctors diagnosed her with a traumatic brain injury, concussion, partial paralysis on her right side, whiplash, and vision problems — which she is still dealing with today, almost two years later.

Now a communications student at Western Carolina University, Ms. McNabb says she struggles to move the right side of her body.

If men want to become trans, they need their own league.