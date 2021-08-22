Lockdown Aussies murder rescue dogs in their ‘dystopian hell state’

















A deranged council in a Welsh shire murdered rescue dogs. They did it to prevent anyone from traveling to feed them. They’re worse than the Maoists. At least the Chinese communists aren’t murdering dogs.

As reporter Ian Miles Cheong tweeted, “Between shooting rescue dogs dead, slamming peacefully protesting elderly women onto the curb, firing into crowds with rubber bullets and tear gas, and putting out arrest warrants for people with COVID who go outside, Australia has absolutely lost the plot. Dystopian hell state.”

The Sydney Morning Herald reported:

Several impounded dogs due to be rescued by a shelter have instead been shot dead by a rural council in NSW under its interpretation of COVID-19 restrictions, alarming animal activists and prompting a government probe.

Bourke Shire Council, in the state’s north-west, killed the dogs to prevent volunteers at a Cobar-based animal shelter from travelling to pick up the animals last week, according to council’s watchdog, the Office of Local Government.

“OLG has been informed that the council decided to take this course of action to protect its employees and community, including vulnerable Aboriginal populations, from the risk of COVID-19 transmission,” a spokesman from the government agency said…

…The Herald attempted to contact the council administration multiple times, but received no response, and a member of Rural Outback Respite/Rescue – the shelter that was supposed to receive the dogs – declined to comment.

They’ve lost their minds. They are abusing their people and locking down the entire country with few cases.

Australians are resisting and protesting but they are thrown in jail for protesting:

MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA COVID LOCKDOWN PROTEST pic.twitter.com/IkM4c37LoQ — FXHedge (@Fxhedgers) August 21, 2021

The Satanic ritual is a nice touch:

AUSTRALIA: “Hail, Satan!” A broadcaster “accidentally” ran footage of a satanic ritual during a news segment “Accidentally” at the perfect timing to pledge allegiance to satan while it read “NSW enters first full day of lockdown” on the chyron (Yes this is real) pic.twitter.com/3bqQt5vobu — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) August 22, 2021

