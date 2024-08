Kamala Harris has only given speeches since her coronation. She doesn’t answer questions or talk off script. However, she made the mistake of speaking without a script last night. She began with a word salad, which is reflective of how she thinks.

This is why she only reads her speeches:

This is why Kamala Harris runs away from reporters lol pic.twitter.com/TuAHt33yoe — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 2, 2024