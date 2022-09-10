Lightfoot Sends Migrants to a White Suburb of Biden Voters

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot famously called Texas Governor Abbott a racist for sending small numbers of illegal aliens to Chicago. Lightfoot complained bitterly without once seeming to realize Joe Biden is responsible for the thousands of migrants coming each day, flooding Texas and other border states.

Since the migrants are not white and Mayor Lightfoot didn’t want them, we have to assume Mayor Lightfoot is a racist.

She not only didn’t want them, but she also sent them to a white suburb of Biden voters.

The migrants are staying at a Hampton Inn in Burr Ridge and a Holiday Inn in Countryside, according to reporting by WGN-TV. An estimated 300 migrants have been bused from Texas to Chicago in the past two weeks.

While Chicago is a sanctuary city and Cook County is a sanctuary county, the migrants at the Burr Ridge Hampton Inn are in DuPage County. That’s not a declared sanctuary county.

Mayor Grasso is frustrated. He should send them to a nice motel in Cook County. That’s my suggestion.

Even though the mayor is an alleged Republican who somehow got elected, most people living in DuPage County are Democrat voters. Therefore, they should throw open the welcome mat. This is what they voted for!

Mayor Lightfoot said, “My frustration comes from the actions of the governor of Texas.” “There could be a level of coordination and cooperation, but he chooses to do none of those things. Instead, he chooses to send human beings across the country to an uncertain destination.”

“He is manufacturing a human crisis, and it makes no sense to me,” Lightfoot added.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker made similar comments, accusing Abbott of treating migrants “like cattle.”

Are these people for real? Gov. Abbott has to deal with this 24/7 and in much larger numbers.

Gov. Abbott gave it right back to them.

“[Biden’s] inaction at our border is putting the lives of Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities,” the Texas governor said in a tweet. “Texas is doing Biden’s job to secure the border.”

Mayor Lightfoot is attacking Texas instead of addressing the real cause of the border crisis: Joe Biden. His inaction at our border is putting the lives of Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. Texas is doing Biden’s job to secure the border.https://t.co/zsqU9e0hHd — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 5, 2022

All these Democrat racists are treating the people like the Mobro, the garbage barge no one wanted.

To be serious, Biden is treating these people like garbage. He knows a lot are dying on their way here, and he doesn’t care. He doesn’t care about criminals, terrorists, sex perverts, drugs pouring into the country. He’s treating citizens like garbage to cater to his WEF friends in Switzerland.

