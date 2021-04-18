Twitter posted hacked materials that hurt innocent police and military









We posted a story on Friday about the hacking of a Christian funding website, Give, Send, Go, by extortionists who make a career of it. The group, Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDOS), doxxed the names of low-level police and military officers who gave small amounts of money to colleagues abused by Black Lives Matter or to just causes they believe in. They did nothing wrong and committed no crimes.

The Guardian revealed the names from the data breach. Twitter then put it as trending on the top of their site, even though it is hacked information and goes against their policies. The trending section is manually curated. They also let the names of some of the victims trend so the cancel culture could destroy them.

Publishing hacked materials allegedly goes against Twitter’s policies. Shortly before the election, Twitter banned the NY Post story about Hunter’s laptop claiming the information was hacked. It was not hacked, but, nonetheless, that was the claim.

The Trump campaign was also banned.

The Hunter story could have swayed the election and Twitter wanted senile Joe elected. The site wouldn’t let anyone tweet out the laptop story. They even shut down the NY Post’s Twitter page.

FBI Director Wray even let the fake story float around about Hunter’s laptop being a Russian disinformation story. He’s another loser, up there with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey aka Rasputin.

There was NO news value in letting these innocent donors’ names trend. Twitter did it because the cancel culture attacks them and it scares people away from donating to those on the Right.

THE HACKERS DEFINITELY HACKED

In June 2020, DDOS published nearly 270 gigabytes of data from “over 200 police departments, fusion centers, and other law enforcement training and support resources.” DDOS posted on Twitter at the time that “among the hundreds of thousands of documents are police and FBI reports, bulletins, guides and more.”

The National Fusion Center Association said it appeared to be the result of hacking, writing “this compromise was likely the result of a threat actor who leveraged a compromised Netsential customer user account and the web platform’s upload feature to introduce malicious content, allowing for the exfiltration of other Netsential customer data,” according to cybersecurity blog Krebs on Security.

German police later seized the DDOS server housing the data, and DDOS moved to the dark web.

DDOS often extorts money from people who don’t want to be exposed. Yet, Twitter published the article with the hacked donor names and then trended it as a news story.

They will say it doesn’t violate their policies but it does. However, they change the policies to favor the Left, especially the hard-Left.

