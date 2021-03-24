Kamala’s angry the Right says [knows] they’re “coming after your guns”









Kamala Harris said Wednesday on CBS This Morning that nobody is talking about “coming after your guns.” She added that the right should stop pushing this “false choice.”

The lies have worked so far and why not continue them.

Yesterday, Biden said he wants gun laws “immediately” and a ban on “assault rifles,” that are merely semi-automatic sporting rifles.

We all remember that Joe Biden told Beto O’Rourke that he would be in charge of his gun confiscation program.

VP Kamala Harris on CBS This Morning: “Stop pushing the false choice that this means everybody’s trying to come after your guns, that is not what we’re talking about.” pic.twitter.com/dQjH3w9WiY — The Recount (@therecount) March 24, 2021

Beto the gun grabber:

WATCH: Democrat Beto O’Rourke Threatens Door-to-Door Confiscation of Your Guns by Force pic.twitter.com/KCfqghnWFU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 17, 2019

At the same time, Kamala is pushing two radical bills, one that will set us up for a gun registry.

“It is time for Congress to act,” the vice president told CBS.

“And stop with the false choices. This is not about getting rid of the Second Amendment. It’s simply about saying we need reasonable gun safety laws. There is no reason why we have assault weapons on the streets of a civil society. They are weapons of war. They are designed to kill a lot of people quickly.”

Harris urged the narrowly divided Senate to pass two bills already approved by the House that would expand background checks.

