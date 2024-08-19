UK to Crack Down on People “Pushing Harmful and Hateful Beliefs”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has promised to crack down on people “pushing harmful and hateful beliefs” and “kickstart” a new approach to fighting extremism in the wake of riots that broke out across the UK earlier this month.

If they pursue people for their beliefs, they are pursuing thought crimes. Cooper is going to decide if people’s thoughts go too far. For instance, she is labeling extreme misogyny as terrorism. That is one very slippery slope.

“Hateful beliefs” So the government is literally deciding which thoughts it will allow?Home secretary Yvette Cooper to crack down on people ‘pushing hateful beliefs’

Home secretary Yvette Cooper has promised to crack down on people pushing “harmful or hateful” beliefs and take a… pic.twitter.com/qMd4zbX7Wn — Camus (@newstart_2024) August 18, 2024

The Home Office has commissioned a “rapid sprint” to develop a new approach to countering extremism.

The project aims to provide analysis and recommendations on how to “tackle the threat posed by extremist ideologies.”

It will inform a new government counter-extremism strategy to respond to changing patterns in extremism across the UK.

The Home Office said the scheme will look at the rise of both Islamist and far-right extremism in the UK, as well as wider ideological trends, including extreme misogyny or beliefs that fit into broader categories like fixation on violence.

The administration’s novel approach is addressing the crimes before they happen. So, if they spot you posting or sharing something they deem hateful, they will throw you in prison for up to seven years.

Cooper plans to treat extreme misogyny as terrorism.

Officials will assess “the rise of Islamist and far-right extremism” alongside “ideological trends” that have gained traction, including extreme misogyny. The scheme also aims to assess the causes and conduct of radicalization of young people online and offline.

The government caused every problem that they have now. The massive immigration of unvetted people and the two-tiered justice system favoring immigrants is the problem. Instead, they will crack down on everyone and put people in prison for speech they don’t like and pre-crimes.

Put simply: If you engage in violent protests, you will face the full force of the law. pic.twitter.com/4zDDqgX1sv — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) August 5, 2024