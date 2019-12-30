Cuomo & de Blasio Lecture on Hate While Their Policies Give “Haters” Access to Targets

Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are quick to their respective microphones, blaming hate for the multiplying numbers of anti-Semitic attacks in New York State.

Cuomo said, “At the end of the day, it’s not just about words, it’s about action. And we have seen enough in New York. This is violence spurred by hate.”

De Blasio, whose city has seen an uptick in such attacks, vowed to prevent this from becoming “the new normal,” claiming the city will “use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all.”

Their hypocrisy knows no limits.

“Prince Andrew” has been the moving force behind soft on crime policies such as freeing cop killers, early prison release, and reducing or eliminating bail for any number of criminal offenses.

It was Cuomo’s “actions” that have allowed recent Jew-hating attackers to get right back out on the street. This weekend he tried deflecting from that embarrassment by using his “words.”

When it comes to tackling crime, Bill de Blasio may even be worse. He’s allowed the quality of life crimes to go unpunished and has consistently been at odds New York City’s Police rank and file.

When criminals committing small crimes (turnstile jumping, throwing water on NYPD officers) suffer no serious consequences there’s bound to be an escalation. He had the “tools” at his disposal to nip this kind of behavior in the bud but did not.

In addition, both “leaders” are certainly no big fans of the Second Amendment; so that a machete-wielding hater targeting a Rabbi’s private home 30 minutes north of The Big Apple had about as much to fear for his immediate personal safety as Tiffany Harris.

It was she who assaulted 3 Jewish women in Brooklyn several days ago, and was quickly freed without bail.

So while Cuomo and de Blasio lecture us all on “hate,” it’s increasingly clear their lousy laws and policies increase the probability of “haters” getting access to vulnerable targets.