Nikki Haley Picked Her Campaign Slogan

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who will officially announce her candidacy for president on Feb. 15, plans to stand out from the other GOP prospects with her new slogan and by leading a movement for “generational change.” In other words, no more senile old people in the presidency.

Haley believes it is “dangerous” that many are taught to hate the country and intends to inspire a “renewal of American pride.”

That sounds like a bad version of Make America Great Again or Save America.

“She’ll make the case for fresh leadership, leaning into her proven track record as governor of South Carolina and Ambassador—going toe to toe with tyrants on the international stage,” a source told the DCNF.

Nikki Haley was South Carolina’s governor in 2010 and is a minority woman (important to the establishment). And she was the nation’s youngest governor. Then she was appointed ambassador to the UN under Donald Trump.

