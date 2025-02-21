Kansas legislature overrides governor’s veto of bill banning gender-affirming care

The Kansas state legislature passed Senate bill 63. The bill prohibits health care providers for performing surgery or providing hormone therapy or puberty blockers to children under age 19 who identify as a gender different from the sex assigned at birth. Governor Laura Kelly vetoed the “Help Not Harm” legislation.
Senate and House Republicans voted to override that veto on Tuesday. Undaunted, Republicans used their majority in both chambers of the Kansas legislature to override the veto by 31-9 in the Senate and 85-34 in the House.
Kansas is the 27th state to ban or restrict such care.
Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson and House Speaker Dan Hawkins issued a statement after the veto override vote.
“With help from Kansas voters last fall, we were able to override her veto and protect Kansas children from these harmful, irreversible, and experimental gender-reassignment surgeries and medicines. We are so thankful to everyone who made this victory for common-sense possible.”
