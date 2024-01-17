Donald Trump Speaks After Court & What About E. Jean

Former President Donald J. Trump left the courtroom today in the E. Jean Carroll civil defamation case and spoke to reporters. He said that E. Jean deleted massive evidence. She also said she has a gun, and it might not be illegal.

ALL ABOUT E JEAN

E. Jean Carroll, who has called rape “exciting,” “playful,” “sexy,” “charming,” and a “fantasy,” was awarded $5 million for defamation and battery (he allegedly forcibly touched her). No proof was presented. After he criticized her publicly, she was allowed to come back to court to ask for more money.

She allegedly told two friends of the rape.

In this interview after the first trial, she said she thinks rape is sexy, a fantasy.

Transcript

Anderson Cooper: I think most people think of rape as I mean it is a violent assault. It is…

Jean Carroll: I think most people think of rape as being sexy.

Anderson Cooper: Hmm…Let’s take a short break.

Jean Carroll: Think it is a fantasy.

Anderson Cooper: Hmm…We’ve got to take a quick break. If you can stick around, we’ll talk more on the other side.

Jean Carroll: You’re fascinating to talk to (she said seductively).

Anderson Cooper: Informative laugh.

The rape, which she calls a “fight,” was playful, exciting, and charming. Trump raping her was “charming!”

She is an advice columnist for Elle. E. is the longest-running advice columnist in history.

The alleged rape occurred in 1996 when he allegedly met her outside the department store and asked her to help him pick out lingerie. Then the charming rape occurred.

Remember when suits like this were thrown out? Well, it’s New York in 2023, and Mr. Trump is running for office again.

Mr. Trump is actually in a position of having to prove his innocence of something that allegedly took place in 1995 or 1996. It’s unAmerican.

