Katherine Maher Runs NPR and Chairs the Signal Board

Katherine Maher runs NPR and Chairs the Board of Signal Messenger App. She is a leftist activist and needs to use funds from like-minded operatives, not US taxpayers.

Katherine Maher runs NPR, and we are funding it in part.

We must not use tax dollars to support PBS and NPR. They can hold more telethons and don’t need us Federal taxpayers to fund our own brainwashing.

If truth is a distraction from getting things done at NPR, we shouldn’t be funding it:

This is who runs our ‘National Public Radio’. @NPR Worth a minute of your time. https://t.co/wzPNRFydPF — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 27, 2025

She only hires Democrats, and Democrats today are far-left progressives.

What a coincidence https://t.co/DOeBLvkwG7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2025

As of January 2023, Katherine Maher chairs the Signal Messenger App’s board of directors. In October of that year, Web Summit appointed Maher its new chief executive to replace Paddy Cosgrave. Maher is also tied to the World Economic Forum and George Soros by her position at the Wikimedia Foundation.

The Signal app controversy is the new crisis Democrats are salivating over. Cabinet members shared sensitive information over a Signal Chat, and Trump-hating reporter Jeffrey Goldberg was included in the Chat, seemingly put there by Mike Waltz.

Goldberg lurked for five days before he got his scoop about the sensitive information.

Ethically, should Jeffrey Goldberg have lurked for five days when he knew he was listening in on a chat that he should not have been privy to?

What kind of person lurks in a private Signal group chat for 5 days? Someone without any ethics or decency. Shame on Jeffrey Goldberg. Stop hailing him as some sort of journalistic hero. pic.twitter.com/ujsEB8fSQR — Rob Bluey (@RobertBluey) March 27, 2025

Goldberg sat on the story for nine days until just before the intelligence committee meeting to get the most bad press for Republicans.

One must consider whether there is more to this story than happenstance. Let’s get off Signal and drop funding from NPR and PBS.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email