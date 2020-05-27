AP’s surprised half of Americans won’t get a COVID-19 shot

The AP was very surprised by their latest poll. Their AP-NORC poll shows half of Americans won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes out. And 1 in 5 are adamantly opposed. Maybe it’s partly due to the fact that the Moderna test nearly killed 3 of the 15 people they tested it on.

The AP wrote, “That’s surprisingly low considering the effort going into the global race for a vaccine against the coronavirus that has sparked a pandemic since first emerging from China late last year. But more people might eventually roll up their sleeves: The poll, released Wednesday, found 31% simply weren’t sure if they’d get vaccinated. Another 1 in 5 said they’d refuse.

“Health experts already worry about the whiplash if vaccine promises like President Donald Trump’s goal of a 300 million-dose stockpile by January fail. Only time and science will tell — and the new poll shows the public is indeed skeptical.

“Among Americans who say they wouldn’t get vaccinated, 7 in 10 worry about safety.”

Of course, and that is a legitimate concern with a new vaccine.

We don’t believe the government can legally force us to be vaccinated. That’s according to our legal consultant, although people like Bill Gates wants it to be mandatory. He has made comments about people not being able to travel unless they have a vaccination card or immunity card.

THE PROBLEM

I remember the 1976 Swine flu, since I had it, and more than 4,000 people either died from the shot or were neurologically impaired. It caused paralysis. Personally, I have had all my shots but I wait to see how many people have bad reactions and I find out why they did before I jump in.

This is the ’60 Minutes’ report with Mike Wallace:

This virus, so far, is a lot worse than the flu, however, it’s not nearly as bad as we were told and it hits very specific populations.

It’s not going to be 3.5%, it is .2 or less. Half of those are the elderly in nursing homes. It also hits people with underlying conditions like people who are obese and/or have diabetes.

Statistically, it does nothing to children.