Progressive Snow White Is Due Out March 2025

Disney might have reintroduced the dwarfs in the new version of Snow White (and the Seven Dwarfs). It is hard to tell much from the trailer, but it has a gloomy look about it. They originally left the dwarfs out and received a lot of backlash.

The new Snow White, Rachel Zegler, and the new Evil Queen (Gal Gadot), who is much prettier (fairer?) than Snow White, spoke to a D23 crowd at an event marking the long-delayed film’s release in March of next year.

“It was a lot of fun to get to do something that is completely different than anything I’ve ever done before,” Gadot said on playing the iconic Evil Queen. “She’s delicious, she’s evil, she’s magical. We got to sing all these different songs. It was incredible.”

It’s hard to imagine a prince as a hero in this. Only women, especially minority women, can be heroes.

The Trailer:

Woke Snow White was delayed and probably not just over COVID.

Disney wisely decided to delay the live-action Snow White movie for a year while it underwent a major overhaul. Star Rachel Zegler might be partly responsible for the overhaul. She sparked some very negative publicity with a woke tirade, and it’s not likely too many people would’ve gone to see the movie afterward.

Disney cited the actor’s strike as a reason for the delay, but critics pointed to the reshoots as proof that Disney was afraid they had a $330 million turkey on their hands.

The Creepy Snow White

Zegler, who plays the lead role, alleged that the 1937 source material was “creepy” and vowed to ensure the remake was “more progressive.”

The film received a lot of negative publicity because they replaced the beloved seven dwarfs with seven magical non-dwarf creatures who actually looked “creepy.”

Zegler told the media that she “hated” the 1937 movie and that the film’s prince was a “stalker.” She branded the storyline “weird.”

She also said, “It’s no longer 1937,” and she’s “not going to be saved by the prince,” and she’s “not going to be dreaming about true love.”

“She’s dreaming about becoming the leader. She knows she can be the leader that her late father told her she could be if she were fearless, fair, brave, and true.”

The Prince Was a Stalker

She repeated some nonsense at the Disney D23 expo in California in September 2022. She said in 1937, there was “a big focus on her love story of a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird! So we didn’t do that this time.”

“We have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie/” Rachel continued, referring to Andrew Burnap. “All of Andrew’s scenes could get cut, who knows it’s Hollywood,” she said.