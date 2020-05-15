Kayleigh McEnany turns reporters’ gotcha questions into Trump’s awesome reports

Arrogant reporters are more interested in tripping up the new press secretary Kayleigh McEnany than they are in getting answers. She’s smarter than they are and they haven’t succeeded yet.

One reporter asked her what Trump meant when he said there was an obvious crime with regards to Obamagate. He wanted to get her to say something that he could bash her and the president with, but she outsmarted him.

She’s a savage.

He was hoping for a flub, but instead, she used the time to go through the Russia-Trump probe and the framing of General Flynn. She also went through a number of Democrat-fabricated crimes.

“For 3 years you all talked about collusion and there was none. And it was a huge injustice, not just to this administration but to the American people who deserve truth, not the alleging of absolutely false allegations against this president,” she concluded.

It’s the truth too.

Watch:

Another reporter wanted to know if former President Obama warned President-to-be Trump about the waning stockpile of ventilators.

She said, “not to my knowledge,” but the one thing she did know is “The Obama Administration wasn’t throwing ventilators into the stockpile. They were unmasking Lt. General Flynn.”

Watch: