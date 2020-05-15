Trump adds a general to the vaccine development & quick delivery

The Department of Health and the Department of Defense will team up and deliver a vaccine for the coronavirus, according to President Trump’s announcement Friday.

Anti-Vaxxers won’t go for the vaccine, but why is the military involved? Are they going to mandate an untried vaccine they rushed to market? If they even get a vaccine.

President Trump might have picked a general because they’re efficient and no-nonsense. He has a lot of respect for the military.

OPERATION WARP SPEED

NPR reported that President Trump chose a former pharmaceutical executive and a Four-Star general to run operation WARP SPEED.

“I think we’re going to have a vaccine by the end of the year, and I think distribution will take place almost simultaneously because we’ve geared up the military,” President Trump said as he prepared to board Marine One on Thursday afternoon. Experts have said the best-case scenario for vaccine development would be 12 to 18 months.

It’s more likely never since they have never developed a vaccine for a coronavirus.

General Gustave Perna was added to the Operation Warp Speed team. He is Commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Command and will be the chief operating officer of the program.

Former GlaxoSmithKline executive Moncef Slaoui has been named chief adviser to the effort. He held numerous roles at the company over a long career, including chairman of global vaccines.

GLOBAL VACCINES

Although retired, Slaoui has served on pharmaceutical and health tech company boards, including Moderna, the company whose vaccine Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health has described as promising. Among numerous candidates, that vaccine is the furthest along in development, entering a phase 2 trial.

Bill and Melinda Gates back Moderna and Dr. Fauci. There is big money in this for whoever comes in first with a vaccine.

One has to wonder if this is why they are very uninterested in the success of Hydroxychloroquine with Zinc or Arithmyocin? Hopefully, that’s not the case. And we hope they aren’t going to force people to get vaccinated with military personnel overseeing. President Trump should define the miliary’s role.

