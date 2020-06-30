Kellyanne’s daughter posts ‘Save Barron’ on TikTok

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia is a leftist TikTokker and she is very outspoken. She is vile, but, unlike her father George, she is nice looking. Either Kellyanne has no control over the two of them or she herself is a plant. We think it’s the former.

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter posting “save Barron 2020” content on TikTok https://t.co/3J5TVieIrp pic.twitter.com/z42ylMmIh8 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter is an outspoken leftist TikToker. “Believe it or not, you can have your own opinions simply by educating yourself,” she says in one video https://t.co/BLKEWuj1S2 pic.twitter.com/J807CAE95x — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

She’s been encouraging people to leave 1 star reviews on all of Trump’s restaurants, hotels, and golf courses https://t.co/oyGU09o1Jr pic.twitter.com/7jQJl5he10 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020