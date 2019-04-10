Ken Starr admits Vince Foster killed himself over Hillary’s abuse

Ken Starr, the Watergate prosecutor, left one key fact out of the FBI report about Vince Foster’s suicide and its connection to Hillary Clinton.

FBI agents investigating the death of Vince Foster learned he was set off after Hillary attacked and humiliated him in front of other White House aides a week before he took his own life.

Foster shot himself at Fort Marcy Park along the Potomac River on July 20, 1993.

Starr never put it in his 39,000-page report and, as it turned out, it was to spare her feelings. Why is it that people look out for that harridan?

Hillary Was Vicious

Hillary went on a tirade, attacking Foster viciously before a large group of people at a meeting. “Hillary put him down really, really bad in a pretty good-size meeting. She told him he would always be a little hick town lawyer who was obviously not ready for the big time,” former FBI agent Coy Copeland told Kessler.

She blamed Foster for all of her problems at a time when he was depressed. The agents said he changed after the meeting. He appeared depressed.

The FBI investigation concluded that it was Hillary’s assault on Foster that triggered his suicide while he was suffering from depression.

These lost records were found in the National Archives in August 2016.

One agent said in August 2016 that “Starr didn’t want to offend the conscience of the public by going after the first lady. He said the first lady is an institution.”

Starr admitted to leaving out the meeting to Kessler at the 2019 Annapolis Book Festival last weekend.

“Starr admitted he ‘did not want to inflict further pain’ on Hillary by revealing that her humiliation of Foster a week before he took his own life pushed him over the edge.”

PEOPLE THOUGHT HE WAS MURDERED

Many believe Vince Foster was murdered but that was caused in part by the cover-up after. The medical examiner lied to the press and the public, to give a time advantage to the president and Mrs. Clinton.

Everything around the Clintons is always politicized – nothing is real.

The Clintons Wanted to Buy Time to Look Good for the Media and Monkeyed Around with the Evidence

The reports listed the wrong location of the body and the report was delayed two hours. The examiner lied about who discovered the body.

There were many other problems uncovered by reporters such as unexplained wounds; Foster’s glasses were found 13 feet from the body; no suicide note on initial examination [Foster was a devoted family man]; no one heard a shot; they couldn’t find the bullet though they claimed they swept the area; and indications are that the White House kept the FBI off the investigation (p. 174 in the report).

Go to p. 159 in the report, the inconsistencies go on and on but be forewarned, it’s brutal to read, especially if you know anything about Mr. Foster, an elegant, genteel man, who was very likable.

Hillary dealt with some of her scandals in an interview with Barbara Walters. She addressed Foster’s death at about 09:50 on the video below.

When he died, Hillary said publicly that Vince Foster was the last person who would have committed suicide. Friends reported she was genuinely shocked.

At 11:11 in the video below, Hillary denied taking the Foster papers which disappeared from his briefcase and turned up later in the White House book room with her fingerprints on them, along with the fingerprints of seven other people. Only the President and Mrs. Clinton and one or two of their friends would have had access to the book room.

The evidence indicates that Vince Foster did indeed kill himself but it is also true that Hillary treated him brutally emotionally before his death. Reports were fudged to give the Clintons time to come up with their politicized response.

HILLARY WAS HARD, DIFFICULT

Jim McDougal, a close confidant of the Clintons for many years, said in a final interview before he died that Hillary had a “hard, difficult personality” and was “riding [Vince Foster] every minute” about Whitewater before Foster took his own life.

“She had a hard, difficult personality and it got truly released,” said McDougal. “When Bill got to be his own man again, I could see it starts up agains [sic].”

“I think Bill may actually like Whitewater because it makes certain it denies Hillary a position of honor and power in country [sic],” he added.

Bill, the Master Con Artist

McDougal called Bill a “master con artist” who wed Hillary after a “cold-blooded search” to find a politically beneficial wife. Mcdougall said Bill wanted to keep Hillary from succeeding in her own political career.

“I think it was a cold-blooded search by both of them [Bill Clinton and former Arkansas Governor Jim Guy Tucker] to find political wives,” said McDougal. “Important who to choose, still hungover from the 60s and both looking for good credentials to back them up.”

“Hillary had credentials to clean up after Bill, he thought she’d keep him organized,” he said. “The truth is that [Bill’s former aide] Betsey Wright was the one who got him organized for his comeback.”

McDougal was a central figure in the Whitewater scandal and convicted of fraud in 1996 in connection to the controversial real estate partnership with the Clintons. He died in 1998 of a heart attack.

McDougal on Vince Foster

“When I saw Vince Foster to put Clintons out of Whitewater, he was clearly depressed, a clinical thing. He was star[t]ing conversation talking about aging, eyesight going, asked me to sign something,” said McDougal.

“Then Vince Foster committed suicide,” McDougal said. “He had so much of their shit on his head and Hillary was riding him every minute.”

Foster had been depressed and struggling to shield the Clintons from legal fallout over Whitewater.

McDougal also described Hillary as “generally a pain in the ass” and “very difficult for everyone, including Bill.” He said Bill seemed to privately enjoy the Whitewater scandal because it was damaging to Hillary’s future political career.

You have to wonder if Hillary and Bill have a conscience.