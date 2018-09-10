Ken Starr’s New Book Says He Almost Indicted Hillary for Perjury

Ken Starr has a new book coming out tomorrow. In the introduction, he says both Clintons “knowingly embarked on a continuing course of action that was contemptuous of our revered system of justice.”

They both lied among other things.

The late great William Saffire called then-First Lady Hillary Clinton “a congenital liar” which she has proven time and again to be an accurate description.

In his new memoir, Ken Starr says he considered pursuing perjury charges against her after her “preposterous” 1995 deposition, according to Fox News.

“I was upset over Mrs. Clinton’s performance, and was even considering bringing the matter before the Washington grand jury for possible indictment on perjury,” Starr writes in “Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation,” which hits bookshelves Tuesday.

“In the space of three hours, she claimed, by our count, over a hundred times that she ‘did not recall’ or ‘did not remember,’” Starr writes. “This suggested outright mendacity. To be sure, human memory is notoriously fallible, but her strained performance struck us as preposterous.”

He even drafted an indictment but decided against it since lying is hard to prove.

SHE DID THE SAME THING WITH BENGHAZI

This is exactly what Hillary Clinton did when questioned about Benghazi. When she was interviewed by the FBI, she couldn’t remember a thing.

Hillary lied about the reason for the Benghazi attack, blaming a video almost no one watched when she knew almost in real time that it was an al Qaeda attack. She told the victim’s families she would put the producer of the video in prison and she did.

The failed presidential candidate committed perjury back in October 2015 when she testified before the House Benghazi Committee. She falsely claimed she did not send or receive any information “marked” classified information via her unsecured email system.

Fox News is describing the book as ‘explosive’. Maybe, maybe not. We know all about the Clintons.

