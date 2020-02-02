Kerry overheard talking about running for president since Bernie could take down the party

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who travels with Joe Biden on the campaign trail, was overheard Sunday on the phone in a Des Moines hotel explaining what he would have to do to enter the presidential race. He mentioned the “possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.”

An NBC News analyst heard him say, “maybe I’m f—ing deluding myself here.” The analyst heard him say that in order to run, he’d have to step down from the board of Bank of America and give up his ability to make paid speeches. Kerry noted venture capitalist Doug Hickey would have to raise a couple of million dollars.

The failed 2004 presidential candidate said such donors “now have the reality of Bernie.”

When he was asked about the call, he said he was “absolutely not” considering it.

Later he tweeted, “any report otherwise is f—ing (or categorically) false.” Minutes later, he deleted the tweet and reposted it without the curse.

“Everyone knows that John Kerry is all in for us,” Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to the Biden campaign, told NBC News.

He might be “all in” for Biden, but he’s also heard Joe Biden and knows he probably can’t pull it off.

NBC News asked Kerry last month whether he regretted not entering the 2020 race.

“I’d be a liar if I didn’t say I don’t come out here and have fun and your juices don’t get going,” he said. “But right now, they’re entirely focused on helping Joe Biden become president, and I’m very happy doing what I’m doing.”

That’s true certainly, he’s trying to buoy Joe, but after watching him try to string sentences together, he’s probably very afraid.

His Tweets:

As I told the reporter, I am absolutely not running for John Kerry just fucking deleted a message and reposted a cleaner version pic.twitter.com/G3fJJ8qfNN — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) February 2, 2020

Democrats are doing everything they can to think of ways around Bernie winning the primary. Bernie is in the lead nationally.

Perhaps Kerry was just venting, but it does show how worried Democrats are about Bernie.