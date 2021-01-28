Biden’s orders: 1st step to end detention of illegals and launch of Marxist-led housing

Under the fraudulent claim of racial injustice, Biden ordered the Justice Department to end private prison contracts. That is a lie used to push a radical agenda of open borders and end detentions and deportations. At the end of that road, they will abolish ICE.

Totalitarian dictator Joe Biden has instructed the Justice Department to end its reliance on private prisons, saying it’s time to “stop corporations from profiting off of incarceration.”

That is not the problem. However, there is a problem with Democrats rejecting all private enterprises.

AND HOUSING TOO

Biden made the change Tuesday through an executive order that also claims the government helped promote discriminatory housing policies. He means that all minorities will be favored over whites in every area of government under the Marxist principle of ‘equity.’

Biden’s Department of Housing and Urban Development has also been instructed to begin taking steps toward promoting equitable housing policies.

There go your suburbs.

Biden says the government now needs to shift “its whole approach” on the subject of racial equity. “We must change now,” said Biden. “I know it’s going to take time, but I know we can do it. And I firmly believe thee nation is ready to change. But government has to change as well.”

Every agency will now focus on Marxist equity.

IT’S NOT ABOUT PROFITEERING. IT’S ABOUT OPEN BORDERS

“This is a first step to stop corporations from profiting off of incarceration,” said the president about the move to end federal contracts with privately operated criminal detention centers.

As ICE has said in the past, there will be no place to keep the illegals as they flood over our borders if private prison contracts are canceled. Perhaps I should call the illegals what they are — Democrat voters who will unwittingly or wittingly destroy the United States.

It’s also another job killer.

A spokesperson for GEO Group, a private company that operates federal prisons, said that Biden’s order is “a solution in search of a problem.”

“Given the steps the BOP (Bureau of Prisons) had already announced, today’s Executive Order merely represents a political statement, which could carry serious negative unintended consequences, including the loss of hundreds of jobs and negative economic impact for the communities where our facilities are located, which are already struggling economically due to the COVID pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

