Kevin McCarthy and DJT meet in FL and have a plan

President Trump invited Kevin McCarthy to Mar-a Lago while McCarthy was drumming up support in Florida. McCarthy accepted the invitation and Trump informed the media.
Kevin McCarthy had previously said that he thought Donald Trump instigated the riot on the 6th but has since walked it back. He said he doesn’t think that but does think Donald Trump should have acted sooner to stop it.
How? It erupted long before his speech ended and police were engaged. He could have called in the Guardsmen sooner, I suppose. Everyone’s a Monday morning quarterback.
In any case, DJT agreed to help the House and Senate candidates running in 2022. That’s big since Republicans didn’t do much to help him.
DJT puts country first.
DJT considered forming a third party, but that’s a bad idea. It would be a surrender to the Left and they’d gladly fund it. We are stuck with what we have. Hopefully, some conservatives will primary these Demicans running as Republicans. If we formed a third party, we’d have rejects from the Democrat Party and Magas which would give us what we have now.
We need to make this work.
Queen Pelosi turned down extra police protection prior to the incursion precipitated by Antifa (a useful tool of the Democrat Party). She likely wanted to make sure that something violent happened at the Capitol building before getting the troops involved. That way she and Upchuck Schumer could blame everything on the Trump rally, even though the incursion had been in the works for weeks.
(Accuse the opposition of what your own side is doing! This is the modus operandi of the anti-American Democrat Party. Create a riot and blame it on someone else!)
…and do remember that there were multiple instances of the Capitol Police welcoming demonstrators inside…even holding the doors open for them.
To HELL with the Democrat Party!