Media Ignores Bombshell Joe Biden Corruption Story

A BOMBSHELL Daily Mail investigation reveals that Joe Biden had agreed to pay his profligate son Hunter’s legal fees related to his business dealings with a Chinese government-controlled company. This remarkable revelation ties the President to his son’s rampant corruption.

Joe repeatedly claims he’s never discussed his business dealings with Hunter. That’s a lie and no one holds him to account.

THE MEDIA DOESN’T CARE

MRC reported that ABC’s World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, & NBC Nightly News decided to ignore the bombshell story. Instead, they wasted their viewer’s time on local news stories. ABC chatted up the Powerball drawing and CBS gave an update on an Orlando amusement park accident. NBC did a segment on manmade climate change.

We no longer have news media. They do not fulfill their purpose. They are left-wing propagandists. When they can’t lie, they hide the truth from the public.

THE UNEXPLAINED INCOME

Financial records reveal Biden had $5.2 million in unexplained income.

As emails show, Joe Biden paid Hunter’s legal bills for one megabucks Chinese deal.

Joe was also previously known to be the ‘big guy’. As the ‘big guy’, he was slated to get a 10% cut in another deal.

Hunter’s former business associate Tony Bobulinski, the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, was briefly involved in a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. Bobulinski came forward in 2020 to say he met with Joe Biden at the Beverly Hilton in 2017. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss Hunter Biden’s deals with the Chinese Communist Party. Mr. Bobulinski confirmed that ‘the big guy’ was Joe Biden who received an equity split of Hunter’s earnings.

While Joe was out of political office at the time, the $5.2 million had been “held” for Joe, potentially until he left office.

THE DAMNING EMAIL

In case you were still unconvinced, Hunter Biden’s assistant Katie Dodge wrote in a January 2019 email: “I spoke with Hunter today regarding his bills. It is my understanding that Hunt’s dad will cover these bills in the short-term as Hunter transitions in his career.” The bills amounted to more than $730,000.

