Kevin McCarthy says we can’t have a speaker like this, hmmmm

















House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is Paul Ryan lite, said we can’t afford to have a speaker like this, referring to Nancy Pelosi (see the clips below). We couldn’t afford him either. When the GOP has power, they don’t use it. The fact that McCarthy lives with the Biden-friendly pollster Frank Luntz makes him suspect.

Why is Liz Cheney still on her committees? Afraid of daddy Dick? Get some guts, Kevin.

Cheney just tore into Trump supporters and encouraged banning Reps Banks and Jordan from the 1-6 select committee. She’s cozying up to Democrats and ripping apart the party. She should be off those committees!

Watch:

