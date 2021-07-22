Kevin McCarthy says we can’t have a speaker like this, hmmmm

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is Paul Ryan lite, said we can’t afford to have a speaker like this, referring to Nancy Pelosi (see the clips below). We couldn’t afford him either. When the GOP has power, they don’t use it. The fact that McCarthy lives with the Biden-friendly pollster Frank Luntz makes him suspect.
Why is Liz Cheney still on her committees? Afraid of daddy Dick? Get some guts, Kevin.
Cheney just tore into Trump supporters and encouraged banning Reps Banks and Jordan from the 1-6 select committee. She’s cozying up to Democrats and ripping apart the party. She should be off those committees!
Watch:
Ummm, not you for starters @GOPLeader. https://t.co/mAG508IRma
— Ned Ryun (@nedryun) July 22, 2021
OAN is airing McCarthy live and he’s talking about the added benefits which is a problem of people returning to work. Well, the Republicans were in a frantic hurry to pass that same legislation.
He also categorizes “broadband” as “infrastructure”. What is / was the point of all those taxes specifically allocated for that service. NOW, they want big government spending for what Has been collected for decades.
His words fall on deaf ears when it comes to vaccines when now the country has reached over TWELVE THOUSAND deaths. I haven’t heard the current permanent disability figures.
He does not and will not speak to the atrocities inflicted upon those in jail over January 6th. Nor will he speak about the Capitol Police huge budget increase, satellite offices and the use of Military Surveillance technology on AMERICANS.
One thing you can say about Pelosi, at least she keeps on taking questions and, at times, may go on for an hour. McCarthy takes a few and walks out, Always.
I had quit watching his press briefings mainly because of his opening monologue. It always sounds like he’s reading a script as an actor would in seeking a part in a film. Phony as hell.
Richard Baris has made the observation that it is highly ineffective to have a House and Senate leader who can’t even get support of majorities in their own party, and expect that to be a winning strategy. Compare that to Democrat leaders.
GOP (Jobber/UniParty) strategy:
Whatever the Long Marchers wanted ten years ago.
@ Greg,
New housing projects have the broadband as part of the deal. The tenants aren’t smart enough to go through the machine and router to remove all the back doors and trojans so it’s a win win for Big Tech STASI.
Local towns have went nuts with these new apartments for the replacements and it looks hideous.
Small town American main street with urban looking apartments looming right behind.
It looks like some Eastern Block architecture meant to keep you depressed and that is probably the plan.
I’ve become more and more fed up with and sick of “Conservatives”, especially those with larger audiences. Democrats and their groups work to increase their voter support, while Republicans hold events for those who seem more interested in partying afterwards. A big deal is made of CPAC which is certainly one of the worst. How many in suburbia and rural areas are even aware of such events. They are now holding a Cuba event next. It may be a worthwhile event but what good is it in the scheme of things for the overall country.
While Republicans are holding events and parties Democrats are in communities all over the country in efforts to increase their numbers. There are once red states that don’t have a single Republican on the ticket in the vast majority of counties. Is that a winning strategy. But we have CPAC. When will the Party learn that many of the “consultants” running elections are nothing less than grifters. This has been reported on for years. It’s one of the reasons Cruz failed in his Presidential run. Once a person begins to climb, these grifter consultants come in and persuade the unsuspecting person hire them. And to no surprise they lose bigly.
We hear over and over again how the RNC raised a “record” amount of money. Those amounts are really a paltry amount in comparison to national campaigns. All too often the money spent goes to methods that have little effect these days. Messaging that stirs emotions has the greatest affect, which is what propelled Trump to the top. He makes an emotional connection without seeming to “lecture” to them, and still talks policy. But most conservatives seem to think appealing on an intellectual level is more appropriate, while losing. A person is more likely to vote for a person who they feel a connection with. It’s why McCarthy and McConnell do so poorly even among their own party, and disastrous by those who are not.