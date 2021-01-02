Key West mayor sends police armed with AKs to enforce 10 pm curfew

By
M. Dowling
-
0

There were no revelers in Key West last night, and there was no red shoe drop. there were, however, plenty of armed police terrorizing the young people celebrating.

The City of Key West posted on Facebook that the curfew will begin at 10 p.m., Dec. 31, and will end on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at 6 a.m. Key West Mayor Teri Johnston, a tyrant, leveled the order.

Bar owner Josh Walsh refused to shut down in accordance with the communist mayor’s demands.

Like clockwork, the police showed up with AKs and emptied out the place, making six arrests, including the bar owner. They refused to comply.

Using AKs to terrorize young celebrants?

Watch:

