We need an intervention for Lin Wood

M. Dowling
Lin Wood was a Democrat until he came out in support of Donald Trump. Now he is telling Georgian Republicans to not vote for the two Republican candidates. How is that helping President Trump?

Wood is claiming Pence, Roberts, Breyer are committing treason. Wood seems to think Pence is going to be arrested and executed by firing squad. He claims Jeffrey Epstein is alive. This is all nuts.

Wood is working against the GOP at a dangerous time.

This sounds nuts.

We think Ian is on to something here:

