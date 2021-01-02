We need an intervention for Lin Wood

Lin Wood was a Democrat until he came out in support of Donald Trump. Now he is telling Georgian Republicans to not vote for the two Republican candidates. How is that helping President Trump?

Wood is claiming Pence, Roberts, Breyer are committing treason. Wood seems to think Pence is going to be arrested and executed by firing squad. He claims Jeffrey Epstein is alive. This is all nuts.

This is straight up crazy and dangerous. Someone who loves Lin Wood needs to go and intervene. There is no excuse for this. Period. He’s working against the interests of the president by making these claims. I believe has his own interests in mind, not Trump’s or yours. https://t.co/fjl1aDBhVd — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 1, 2021

Wood is working against the GOP at a dangerous time.

This ad with Lin Wood is currently airing on Newsmax and Fox News pic.twitter.com/EEbX0iaQPc — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 1, 2021

This sounds nuts.

A bit more on CJ John Roberts. I have publicly accused him & Justice Breyer of being profane anti-Trumpers. I have linked Roberts to illegal adoption, Jeffrey Epstein, pedophilia & prior knowledge of Scalia’s death. Did Roberts skip class on defamation? Maybe not . . . — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 31, 2020

We think Ian is on to something here:

It shouldn’t be hard to figure out why Twitter lets Lin Wood keep making threats against Pence or Roberts and make all manner of claims about the election while it simultaneously censors anyone who brings up a shred of substantive evidence proving election irregularities. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 2, 2021